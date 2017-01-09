Bhopal: National Workshop on data mining and data warehousing concludes

BHOPAL: A two-day national workshop on “Data Warehousing & Data Mining” concluded at BSSS College on Saturday. It was organised by the Department of Computer Applications, BSSS and sponsored by University Grant Commission (UGC).

Dr. V. D. Garde, Retd. G. M., BHEL was the Chief Guest. Dr. Fr. John P J, Principal, BSSS, welcomed all the dignitaries and the delegates of the workshop. He also said that such workshops will prove to be beneficial for the academia. In his address, Garde emphasised on the relevance of cloud computing and data mining. Resource persons Dr. Durgesh Kumar Mishra, Professor (CSE), Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology, Indore and Dr. Sushil Kulkarni, Associate Professor, Jai Hind College, Mumbai also graced the occasion.

Dr. Sr. Lissy Jose, Vice-Principal, BSSS, HODs, faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.

A Departmental e-Magazine “IT Matters” was also released by the Chief Guest. Dr. Durgesh Mishra, in his technical session, elaborated on ‘Data Warehousing with Knowledge Discovery’. Later Dr. Sushil Kulkarni threw lights on the importance of ‘Supervised and Un-supervised Learning’.

The workshop was attended by about 80 delegates from in and around Bhopal.

The delegates of the workshop were exposed to the use of software WEKA and RATTLE through practical demonstrations. Dr. Deepak Singh Tomar, Associate Professor, MANIT Bhopal, emphasised on the need of Cyber Security by presenting case studies. The workshop concluded with the Valedictory Ceremony wherein certificates were distributed to the delegates.