Bhopal: National Law Institute University students plan protest

BHOPAL: National Law Institute University students plan to launch protest against the administration’s decision to send director S S Singh on leave. The students said this protest will be aimed to mount pressure on administration to remove the director as early as possible.

The students plan to hold street plays, raise slogans as part of protest to begin after Holi holidays.

Singh is on leave ever since general council meeting was held on February 18. The GC accepted the three-member probe report against the director. “Administration is trying to shield director S S Singh. So, we have decided to again to launch protest,” a student said wishing anonymity. The students had staged protest in January this year by wearing black T-shirts, shirts and bands immediately after joining classes of new semester.