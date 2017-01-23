Free Press Journal
Bhopal: National Hospital holds endoscopy workshop

Bhopal: National Hospital holds endoscopy workshop

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 23, 2017 09:05 am
BHOPAL: Noted gastroenterologists participated in a two day workshop on endoscopy at National Hospital on Sunday.  Those who attended include Dr Devendra Singh, Apollo, Bilaspur, Dr CC Chaubal, Dr Sandesh Sharma, Dr Arvind Namdev of Bhopal. Doctors of Gwalior, Hoshangabad, Sagar, Khargone, Piparia, Khurai, Agar, Chhindwara and other places also attend the workshop.

