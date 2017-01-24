Bhopal: Nasrullaganj citizens aspire to see their town ‘Smart’

NASRULLAGANJ: BJP leader and city council president Rajesh Lakhera and Vice-chairman Rajesh Pawar along with corporates reached to Bhopal and met with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, they had given the information about removing of encroachment and said that there would be no hurdle of encroachment in developing works. They urged for sending an architect so that development works can be started in the city and the dream of smart city becomes true. The leaders were also met Sehore collector Sudam Khade.