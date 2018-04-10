Bhopal: Narottam Mishra to be BJP state president, announcement soon

Bhopal: The name of public relations minister Narottam Mishra for appointment as new BJP state president has been almost final. His appointment will be announced soon. BJP national president Amit Shah has given his approval on the appointment of Mishra.

The issue of appointment of BJP state president surfaced during the meeting of BJP Central Election Committee which deliberated on selection of candidates for Karnataka elections on Sunday.

Shah termed Mishra as the most suitable candidate for the state BJP president. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also gave his consent. Mishra’s appointment has been seen as a move to deal with MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior.

Mishra’s name was also approved considering the fact that his appointment will influence the Brahmin voters in Gwalior and Chambal regions. Mishra emerged as a significant name in national politics of the BJP after getting assignments in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat elections. He came closer to Shah in the recent past too.