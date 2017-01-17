Bhopal: Narmada Yatra accorded grand welcome

HOSHANGABAD: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh welcomed Naramada sewa yatra on Monday; Narmada yatra was passed through various places like Sangakheda, Surajkund and reached to Vriddhjan Park, after that CM did the plantation and saw the exhibition which was set by school children, people welcomed yatra by showering flowers after that, they reached at Sethani ghat. CM attends maha aarti, before this CM with his wife worshipped girls and had given them gifts; he also felicitated saints with shawl and shriphal.

Assembly speaker Dr Sitasharan Sharma, forest minister Gaurishankar Shejwar Saptnik, MP Rav Uday Pratap Singh, BJP district chairman Harishankar Jaiswal, former minister Sartaj Singh, municipality chairman Akhilesh Khandelwal, Olympian Sunil Kumar, collector Avinash Lavania, IG Ravi Kumar Gupta, SP Ashutosh Pratap Singh including public representatives were present.