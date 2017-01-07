Bhopal: Narendra Tomar opens Anand centre

GWALIOR: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Anand is an internal happiness which can be feel by any individual, the sacrifice without any self interest always gives pleasure. He also said that when any individual gives any support or help to the needy or helpless person then a special feeling of joy aroused in the soul, which can not be taken through physical entities. The minister came here for the opening ceremony of “Aparnam Anand centre” on Thursday. The centre was opened under Anand mahotsav of Ren Basera which has been operated by Municipal Corporation at roadways bus stand.

On the initiative of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the district administration has given the opportunity to the citizens that they can be the participants of Anand. It was said by urban development minister Maya Singh.

SDM Shivraj Verma said that the residents can keep their house hold things like the clothes, shoes, toys, utensils etc here; the needy poor people can take the things from the centre, according to their need.