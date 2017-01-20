BHOPAL: The state government has announced the names of poets, to be conferred ‘Rashtrakavi Pradeep Samman’. The said award was established in the memory of renowned poet and singer Pradeep. The award will be given in a programme on January 26 at BHEL, Dussehra Maidan. Balkavi Bairagi will be conferred this award for the year 2013-14, Somkumar Thakur from Agra will be given the award for the year 2014-15, Maya Govind from Mumbai for 2015-16 while Surendra Sharma from New Delhi will be given the award for the year 2016-17. The award carries cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation.
Bhopal: Names of poets announced for Rashtrakavi Pradeep Samman
