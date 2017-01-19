Bhopal: ‘Namami Gange’ to fight global warming

Agar Malwa: The BJP held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming programme Namami Gange, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) which aims to fight the issue of global warming.

More than a thousand BJP members are expected to be part of this cleanliness programme which will be held in Agar Malwa.

District in-charge Ambaram Karada, media in-charge Prem Guru, general-secretary Kailash Kumbhkar, Central Cooperative Bank vice-president Dheerendra Pandey, state executive committee member Karan Singh Yadav, former MLA Badrilal Soni, MLAs Gopal Parmar and Murlidhar Patidar attended the meeting.