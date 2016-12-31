Bhopal: Nagar Kirtan on New Year Day

SAGAR: A mass Nagar Kirtan will be organised on Sunday to mark the 350th Prakash Parva of Sikh Guru Govind Singh, who was a spiritual leader of the community. This Nagar Kirtan will begin from Bhagwanganj Gurudwara and passing through the major areas of the city including Sadar Bazar, Railway station, Gujarati Bazar, Teenbatti and Rahatgarh Bus stand will conclude at Gurudwara. A Langar will follow.