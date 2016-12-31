Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Nagar Kirtan on New Year Day

Bhopal: Nagar Kirtan on New Year Day

— By FP News Service | Dec 31, 2016 09:42 am
FOLLOW US:

SAGAR: A mass Nagar Kirtan will be organised on Sunday to mark the 350th Prakash Parva of Sikh Guru Govind Singh, who was a spiritual leader of the community. This Nagar Kirtan will begin from Bhagwanganj Gurudwara and passing through the major areas of the city including Sadar Bazar, Railway station, Gujarati Bazar, Teenbatti and Rahatgarh Bus stand will conclude at Gurudwara. A Langar will follow.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK