Bhopal: Musical, dance performances add colours to Holi

BHOPAL: Adding colour to Holi, Akhilesh Singh Vyas and group performed festive songs, while Alpana Vajpayee and her students presented Kathak at Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum during ‘Uttradhikar’ on Sunday.

Akhilesh Singh and company began their performances by worshiping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati. Their ‘Sumrit Shree Bhagwan’, ‘Braj me aiso holi machai’, Bangla me Udta Abeer, Akhiya Bhaile Lal Sareekhe and ‘Chalo Sakhi Khelan’ added to flavor to the programme.

Later Alpana Vajpayee and her students performed ‘Yajurvedi’ on Raagbhairav. The troupe worshipped the creators through their kathak performance. They dance sequence Chalo ri sakhi braj me dhoom machi on Raag Jhinjhoti and Dhamaar Taal left the audience mesmerised.

Akhilesh Singh hails from Bihar and Alpana Vaypayee from Bhopal.