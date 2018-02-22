Bhopal: Murder, rape, abduction, fraud: Meet MP’s MLAs

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, it seems, is fast assuming the colour of the legislatures of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. While cases lodged against politicians for participation in bandhs, road blockades are common; the honourable members of Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha are facing serious charges like murder, rape, abduction and fraud.

At least three ministers have been booked for serious crimes under IPC. Ruling party MLAs facing criminal charges is serious enough for the government but ministers being caught on the wrong side of the law is downright embarrassing. Cases have been registered against all the three ministers on directions of courts.

Minister for general administration department Lal Singh Arya has been made a co-accused in the murder of ex-MLA Makhanlal Jatav. If he is continuing in the ministry, it is solely because he has managed to obtain a stay from the High Court.

Recently, a court ordered registration of case against another minister Surendra Patwa in a cheque bounce case. Jalam Singh Patel, who was recently inducted as minister of state, is also facing criminal charges. He is an absconder in police records. Congress MLA Hemant Katare has been booked by the police for rape and abduction. Like Arya, Katare too is absconding.

Criminal cases are pending against MLAs Narendra Singh Kushwaha from Bhind, K K Shrivastava from Tikamgarh, Kamleshwar Patel from Sihawal. Congress spokesperson and senior lawyer J P Dhanopia said that Governor Anandiben Patel should immediately dismiss such ministers. He said that it is shameful that the ministers are not ready to resign despite registration of serious criminal cases against them.