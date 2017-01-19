Bhopal: Municipality president on a mission

Shajapur: Shajapur Municipality has successfully completed a year in which various development works were started and many completed in the town. All the promises made to the public have been fulfilled by municipality president Sheetal Kshitij Bhatt and has been popular among people for her happy-golucky and sociable nature. The biggest achievement has been bringing down the consumption of diesel from thousands of litres to hundreds of litres. Municipality is currently working to create a corruption-free and clean city. It has provided people with clean water, beautified Cheelar River while construction of CC roads in colonies is going on. The council has obtained 20 acres of land from Bheelwadia for trenching ground to improve the hygiene of the town. Camps were organised in 29 wards for Nagar Uday Abhiyan and problems of the needy were resolved. The rooted problems in the society were analysed by visiting every region and interacting with citizens. Problems of pension have also been resolved to some extent.

“I’ve fulfilled my first promise of clean water. Trenching land’s outline has been designed for maintaining cleanliness in the city. I am committed to making the city clean and corruption free. The results shall soon be witnessed.” – Sheetal Kshitij Bhatt