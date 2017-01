Bhopal: Municipality chairman reviews construction works

HOSHANGABAD: Time line meeting is conducted every Friday in which Municipality chairman Akhilesh Khandelwal and CMO Pawan Kumar Singh took information of various construction works from in charge officers.

The works like drinking water in Rasuliya ward 22, weekly vegetable market in Patwari training centre ground etc.

Instructions were given to complete work within deadline. On this occasion municipality chairmam Akhilesh Khandelwal, assistant engineer Maheshchandra Agrawal, Ramesh Verma, sub engineer Arunendra Dikshit, health officer CM Mishra, sanitation inspector Rajesh Soni were present.