Bhopal: Municipality chairman opens Amma’s home

HOSHANGABAD: Municipality chairman Akhilesh Khandelwal had given a new home to the poor old woman. CMO Pawan Kumar Singh said an old woman was staying at the heap of bricks at Bangali colony. Colony people gave her food and clothes. She used to sit there in every season whether in summer, cold and rain. During Nagar Abhuday campaign, municipality chairman saw her in poor condition and asked the people about her and also talked with the lady but she was not able to give the answer properly. Then he had given the instructions to the team to make the proposal for the construction of home, a house had been made for her, within one month. The people and public representative had taken her for Grah pravesh but ‘Amma’ said that she would go to the new home on Thursday. The residents of the colony were very excited, they tried to convinced her and wanted to see her in the new home but they were failed as Amma firmly refuse them and said she wanted to start living there from Thursday. It was possible through the efforts of m u n i c i p a l i t y chairman that he made immediate construction after the announcement. On this occasion chairman Dipu Paliwal, corporate Pawan Patel, Jiji bai Asre, BJP leader Hans Rai, Nirbhay Guru, captain Karaiya, Chanda Pathan etc were present.