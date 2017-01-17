Bhopal Municipal Corporation to sack 2 ward in-charges

BHOPAL: Two wards in-charges were suspended prior to sacking while salaries of nine assistant engineers were withheld for poor recovery of taxes on Monday. The in-charges of ward 8 and 21 were suspended with immediate effect and a decision was taken to draw up a proposal for the termination of their services.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by BMC commissioner Chhavi Bharadwaj on Monday.

Similarly, show cause notices have been served for withholding salary hike of those wards -in-charge those who have shown tax recovery below 35 per cent so far. Besides, increment of wards in-charge of zones-1 to 5, 8, 11, 16 and 17 -has been withheld for poor recovery of taxes. Instruction has also been given for collection of taxes going door to door with hand-held POS machines.

Rs 25K fine on company for no toilets

BMC slapped Rs 25,000 as spot fine at Priyadarshani Construction Company for not having arrangement of toilet at construction site for workers. The construction company is working at Bawardiakalan.