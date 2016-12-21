Bhopal Municipal Corporation to install 120 PoS machines

BHOPAL: The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon have 120 POS machines for on-line deposition of all taxes and payments. Kotak Mahindra will provide the machines.

Besides, BMC will have facilities of credit card swiping at ticket window counters of Low floor buses at bus stops.

The BMC administration with an aim to make tax payment cashless and on-line, is providing POS machines, and providing card swiping facilities at wards, zonal office, and other offices of BMC. BMC will constitute cashless-cell for proper monitoring.