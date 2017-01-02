Bhopal: Municipal Corporation hosts self-employment fair

Burhanpur: Municipal Corporation (MC) organised a self-employment fair on Saturday to provide employment opportunities to the youth. All the department heads along with the staff members took part in the fair.

According to information, 300 beneficiaries were given grants and cheques worth lakhs by the guests while 14 auto-rickshaw drivers were given keys of the new autos.

Women and child development minister Archana Chitnis, mayor Anil Bhonsle, collector Deepak Singh, commissioner Suresh Rewal, district president Kishore Patil and MIC member Vitthal Khose were also present on the occasion.