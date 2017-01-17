Bhopal Municipal Corporation chairman builds temple on park premises

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman Surjit Singh has allegedly utilised the land of a park in E-4, Arera Colony for temple construction. Local politicians have been promoting this practice.

However, the decision for the construction of temple was taken with the consent of the local residents in the name of renovation and beautification of park but after all it is park on the government land.

But the local residents have no objection over the temple in the middle of the park. They said it is definitely wrong but park is also maintained by the residents’ association.