Bhopal: Municipal committee head meets CM with dam related problems

Multai: Municipal committee chairperson Hemant Sharma met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Thursday and discussed the ongoing Hardauli Dam Project with him. Over the last few weeks, posts alleging poor quality construction work of the dam are doing rounds on the social media.

It is being alleged that the municipality was not releasing adequate funds to the construction company and that the company was working with undue haste and was compromising with the quality of the work. Sharma told the chief minister that the project was launched in 2012-13 but work could not begin due to problems in acquiring land. After Rs 5.51 crore were sanctioned for the project, the process of acquisition of land began and around 60 percent of the needed land was acquired.

Then, technical issues delayed the construction work. The original DPR indicated that the dam would be 840 feet long. However, on actual measurement, it was found that only 510 metre space was available. Hemant Sharma requested the chief minister to direct the officials to ensure that the technical bottlenecks should be removed. The chief minister immediately directed the principal secretary of urban development department to personally see to it that the problems coming in the way of construction of the dam are removed.

Different local organisations and leaders have congratulated the municipality chairperson for taking the initiative for quickening the pace of construction of the project which will solve the drinking water problem of the town.