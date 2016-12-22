Bhopal: MPSIDC scam, EOW serves notice on Diggy

BHOPAL: The Economic Offence Wing investigating Rs 719 crore scam in MP State Industrial Development Corporation has served notices to former chief minister Digvijay Singh to appear before it on January 16 . The EOW has already registered cases against 42 companies and the former MD, MP Rajan, former ministers Narendra Nahata and Rajendra Kumar Singh into the scam. Allegedly the scam occurred in the period between 1995 and 2003 during the Congress party regime in the state and the EOW have filed the case in the year 2004. 42 companies were given the loan and later the amount went to non performance assets.