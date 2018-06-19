Bhopal: MPs wish to contest elections for MLA, BJP central leadership to decide

Bhopal: The number of ticket contenders in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly elections is rising swiftly. Several MPs along with local leaders are vying to get ticket for the assembly polls. A few of these MPs fear that they might not get the ticket for Lok Sabha elections while some of them believe that they may not win this time.

Amongst the MPs: Phaggan Singh Kulaste, Laxminarayan Yadav, Anoop Mishra, Ganesh Singh, Gyan Singh, Udai Pratap Singh, Alok Sanjar, Manohar Untwaal, Rodmal Nagar and Nandkumar Singh Chouhan are keen on contesting assembly polls from Khandwa.

Kulaste has expressed his wish before CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest the assembly polls from his native constituency- Mandla, and has also begun his preparations. Mandla seat currently comes under Congress kitty. His brother Rampyare Kulaste is MLA from Mandla.

Yadav intends to fight assembly elections from Devri constituency. This seat is under Congress. Mishra, once again wants to contest assembly polls from Gwalior seat. Sources said Mishra may be given ticket, in place of minister Maya Singh, for assembly elections.

Ganesh Singh wants to contest assembly polls from Rampur Baghelan of Satna district. Minister Harsh Singh is MLA from this seat but he may be denied ticket following his ailment. Shahdol MP Gyan Singh, who won bypolls, wants to contest from Bandhavgarh, which is his traditional seat. His son Shivnarayan Singh won bypolls to become MLA from Bandhavgarh.

Nandkumar Singh wishes to fight elections from Mandhata assembly seat. BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Tomar is the sitting MLA here. Tomar may not get ticket for the sake of Nandkumar.

Uday Pratap Singh wants to enter assembly poll arena from Seoni-Malwa. Former minister Sartaj Singh is the sitting MLA from here. Manohar Untwaal is trying to get ticket from Agar assembly seat. Untwaal had been an MLA from this seat earlier. His prospects of getting ticket from this seat are bright.

Rodmal Nagar wants to contest elections from Rajgarh assembly seat. BJP MLA Amar Singh Yadav is the sitting MLA from here. Alok Sanjar is eying on central assembly seat of Bhopal. Sanjar was contending for the ticket in past assembly elections for this seat but he was suddenly decided to be given ticket for Lok Sabha elections.