Bhopal: MPHRC take note of rape accused being paraded, beaten; seeks report  

Bhopal: Taking cognizance of an alleged rape accused being paraded and beaten by public in Bairagarh, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the DIG. A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old youth Nattu aka Monu Jatav when the girl was alone at her home.

Police had arrested Monu and booked him under Section 376 of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Taking serious note of the accused being paraded in public, the MPHRC has asked the DIG to reply on the matter.

The commission has asked the DIG to inform when was the case registered and its status. The commission also wants to know date, timing of arrest of the accused. MPHRC also wants to know the number of policemen present when accused was paraded. Weather he was beaten in police custody? Was he set for medical check -up?

The commission has asked the police officer to inform the accused was manhandled by people while he was being paraded to police station and if anyone has been booked or arrested for thrashing the accused. It also sought information on any department probe in beating of the accused in police custody.