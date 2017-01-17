Bhopal: MPHRC makes recommendations to check death of to-be-mothers

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has recommended checking the deaths of expectant mothers. The Commission, in a hearing on deaths of expectant mothers in Ashoknagar, Sehore, Satna, Betul and Sagar, has recommended that ASHA and Aanganwadi workers in villages should be provided phone numbers of chief medical and health officers (CMHO), civil surgeon and block medical officer (BMO) so that they could be informed to make alternative arrangements and sending expectant mothers to hospital, in case 108 Ambulance/Janani Suraksha Vahan does not come.

CMHO and BMO should have information of expectant mothers under their area. It is their duty to ensure sending them to hospital for delivery on time, so that deaths could be checked. The Commission recommended that information about community health centre or primary health centre about referral of patients, in cases where operation theatre is not working at district hospital, should be available at all health centres.

There should be no death due to delay in operation. In case operation theatre at district hospital is not operational, its information should be immediately given to directorate, health department for alternative arrangements.