Bhopal: MPBSE rejects 1800 forms, students hit road in protest

Bhopal: Instead of preparing for the Class XII board just round the corner, hundreds of students took to streets to protest against MPBSE for rejecting their examination forms. The MP Board of Secondary Education board has put at stake careers of hundreds of students by rejecting their forms at eleventh hour.

MPBSE had recently rejected forms of around 18,000 students who were all set to take 12th board exam. Many of the students, whose forms have been rejected, had qualified the MP ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ special examination which was conducted by MP State Open School Education Board.

The students staged agitation at Board office demanding the authorities to accept their forms. Protesting students stated that they had filled the forms and deposited full fee but for the reasons best known to the authorities their forms were rejected.

The students most of whom had cleared previous exam through open school or appearing in Ruk Jana Nahi protested the apathetic attitude of the board authorities. Private schools have raised voice against the MPBSE’s stand terming it as draconian and against students’ interest.

Authorities at State Open Board have asked the MPBSE to clarify its decision of rejecting the examination forms of students who had qualified the special examination conducted under ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’.