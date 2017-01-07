Bhopal: MP tops in infant mortality, yet again

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has again earned the dubious distinction of being the state with the highest infant mortality rate in the country. According to the Sample Registration Survey of 2015, Madhya Pradesh has the highest infant mortality rate (50) followed by Assam (47) and Odisha and Uttar Pradesh (46 each).

The survey also states that infant mortality rate by sex in the state is 51 for males and 48 for females

According to the survey, there is a very nominal improvement in IMR. The IMR according to baseline survey is 54 for rural areas and 34 for urban areas. In the 2014 SRS survey, the IMR was 57 in rural areas and 35 in urban areas.

Dr B.N. Chouhan, Director, NHM, on the high rate of infant mortality said that in comparison to other states Madhya Pradesh has improved. “The state takes child health very seriously and the conditions are changing”.