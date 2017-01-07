Bhopal: MP sells one crore LED bulbs, second in country

BHOPAL: UJALA (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All) scheme was launched in the state on April 20 last year. Since then till year end, one crore LED bulbs were sold in the state. Madhya Pradesh stands second in the entire country in terms of average monthly sales of 12.5 lakh bulbs.

To benefit the consumers, the price of 9W LED bulb has been reduced from Rs. 85 to Rs. 65. The bulb gives as much light as a 100W incandescent bulb. If a consumer uses it for six hours a day, he can save Rs. three per day, recovering the cost of the bulb in only 22 days. The bulb has a replacement warranty of three years. The use of one crore LED bulbs will save 1825 million units per annum and the consumers would save Rs. 1095 crore in a year.

In addition, sale of 20W LED tube lights and 50W fan has also been started from October 26 last year. 20W LED tube light is available for Rs. 230, which is one third of the market rate. It saves 64 per cent electricity and the cost would be recovered in only six months. A 50W, 5 star rating fan is also available for Rs. 1150, which is one-half the market rate. The fan saves 50 per cent electricity and its cost would be recovered in only 10 months.