Bhopal: MP Nagar liquor shop becomes nuisance for girl students

BHOPAL: The Liquor shop located in MP Nagar has become a nuisance for local businessmen and college girls. MP Nagar is the hub of coaching centres.

Anti-social elements standing at the shop pass lewd comments when girls pass by. The demand to shift the liquor shop was made many times but to no avail. Even people who visit fruit juice corner, have to face problems due to liquor shop.

As per the local vendors, it is permanent headache for people and visitors. People avoid visiting hawkers corners and it is loss of their business.

Dipesh Parihar said, “Location of the liquor shop is totally wrong as it spoil the business of the other businessmen. Girls have to face brunt of liquor shop. But there is no solution and now it seems that girls have become accustomed to such situation.”

Navjeet said, “Administration is expected to intervene into matter with guideline to liquor shop owner. They should discourage the assembly of anti-social elements, if they want to run their business otherwise, people blindly blame to liquor shop for any kind of nuisance.”

Prachi Singh said, “Many times, girls have to face awkward situation as liquor shop is located on main road. We have to pass through this road daily to attend the classes of our coaching. Liquor shop should be shifted from main road.”

SK Singh said, “Liquor shop has become centre point of anti-social elements. It is also responsibility of owners to discourage the anti-social elements who remain permanent there and tease the coaching going girls.”