Bhopal: MP land rule amendment bill tabled in the assembly

Bhopal: MP Land rule amendment bill was presented in the assembly on Monday. The bill will going ease the land related issues of the people of the state. One of the key benefits of the bill with 122 amendments in land related issues is that it provides that the fees of the land diversion will be the certificate of land diversion.

The land diversion is one of the most complicated issues for the house owners, industrialists, colonisers and others. The bill proposes that land shown in the master plan will be diverted by filing the online application; it will have the facility that the applicant can calculate the fees and can deposit it online.

Earlier the land records were updated every 30 years but now the land recorders will be updated without any time limit and also without any area limit. Earlier the smallest unit was the district. In the urban areas the sector and block system will be introduced, this will help to sort out the land related issues.

The bill has provision for resrving the land for public use. In rural and urban areas the old land occupants who do not have papers of the land will now be declared as the owners of the land and will also be provided the papers. This will benefit the occupants who want to sell the land or who want to take a loan against it.

Now in each Khasra the small house and plots will be entered. The issue of demarcation will be sort out at the vast level, the local administrative authorities will be capable to sort out the issue. The licensed people can do the demarcation with the help of the mapping machine, by depositing the fees.

The act of land on lease between the owner and the worker had been approved by the Union Government. Now the owner can give the land for maximum for the five years, but on papers. The copy had to deposit to the tehsildar for the reference. Any one tries to breach the contract, will be charged by the government and importantly the case will not have the capacity to get heard in the Civil Court.