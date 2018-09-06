Bhopal: MP Congress media president wants CBI to identify fraud beneficiaries of Sambal Yojana

Bhopal: While addressing the media here on Wednesday Congress state media president Sobha Oza and vice president Bhupendra Gupta alleged that MP government have conducted scam in Sambal Yojana as they have been inducted BJP leaders and other well to do persons as beneficiaries of the scheme.

Sambal Yojan was launched by the state government to uplift the people who are from deprived society, Specially the labours. Under the scheme the members are given various benefits including a waiver on the pending electricity bills.

Oza alleged that those included in the scheme include owners of automobile firms, petrol pump, political leaders, corporators, and even government officials. Stating an example she showed that in Sagar in cantonment area electricity metre is installed on the name of PS Bundela who is sub inspector.

She stated two similar instances of Indore. First being that in Maruti Nagar Sukhaliya an owner of two storied house- Bhagwan Prajapati has been made a member of the Sambal Yojana. Citing second incidence she said that Raju Kushwaha of Maruti Nagar who owns a Tata Indigo car has been made a part of Sambal Yojana.

She asked that the scheme was launched for the deprived class people in which the electricity bills were set to Rs 200, “But the political leaders specially those affiliated to BJP took advantage of the scheme and got their bills waived off which runs into lakhs of rupees. These frauds have created huge corruption and also misuse of the government funds.” She demanded that a CBI inquiry into the matter and that fraudsters including the officers, leaders and others be punished.