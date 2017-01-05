Bhopal: Movie ‘The Goal’ will screened today

BHOPAL: The movie ‘The Goal’ would be screened at Tribal Museum on Thursday from 2 pm onwards Under ‘Ullas’. Ullas is weekly film screening programme of the Museum. The eighty-five-minute-long movie is directed by Gulbahar Singh.

It is noteworthy here that a play, film screening and musical performance are also being organised at the museum under ‘Abhinayan’, ‘Sine-Swad’ and ‘Uttradhikar’. A programme ‘Abhinayan’ is being held on Friday and Sunday from 7 pm onwards whereas ‘Sine-Swad’ on every second and third Saturday of month from 7pm onwards.