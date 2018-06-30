Bhopal: Monsoon to lose intensity, Sehore records 40 mm rain in two days

Bhopal: Monsoon is likely to lose its intensity in the days to come in Madhya Pradesh. However, spell of rain will continue but its intensity will be low in the state. Moderate rain over Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ratlam, Vidisha, and Chhindwara is forecasted within the next 24 hours.

Sehore recorded 40 mm rainfall in the two days (Thursday –Friday) leading to flood like situation the district. River Siwan and its tributaries swelled even in first spell of rain. Mandsaur (Bhanapura) recorded 127.8 mm rainfall, while Ratlam (Sailana) recorded 70 mm and Seoni recorded 49.6 mm in the last 24 hours. Vidisha recorded 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Sheopurkalan recorded 43 mm and Khajuraho recorded 30 mm rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is likely at Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar, Shajapur, Guna and Ashok Nagar districts. Bhopal recorded 11 mm rainfall. Sporadic rain continued to lash state capital throughout the day. At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 27.1 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 22.1 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degree Celsius.

Director meteorological department IJ Verma said, “Rain will continue to lash the state but with low intensity in the days to come. Scattered rains with reduce intensity would continue over east Madhya Pradesh, and west Madhya Pradesh can too see isolated rains. In the last 24, it rained all over the state.”