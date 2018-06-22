Bhopal: Monsoon to advance around 24 June, Gwalior hottest in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Weather man expects that monsoon, which had lost its steam for the last 10 days, to advance further around June 24 over parts of MP and adjoining areas. After gaining momentum, monsoon had subsided before hitting MP.

Light to moderate with one or two heavy spells are likely over South MP and adjoining areas. On the other hand, West MP will continue to witness dry and hot weather. Heat wave prevailed in Gwalior was the hottest in the state- it recorded 44.5 degree Celsius. Khargone recorded 41.2 degree Celsius. Similarly, Rewa and Sidhi recorded 41.5 and 41.8 degree Celsius respectively.Rajgarh recorded 43.2 degree Celsius.

Cloudy weather prevailed throughout the day and by the evening, light rain drenched some of the parts of state capital while humidity needled people in other parts. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degree Celsius. According to meteorological department, current system has given boost up monsoon which is likely to hit MP by June 24.