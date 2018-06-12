Bhopal: Monsoon may be delayed by 10 days, says IMD

Bhopal: Monsoon which was to arrive in Madhya Pradesh by June 11, is likely to get delayed by 10 more days, said meteorological department in its monsoon forecast on Monday. Weatherman has attributed the delay to unfavorable system formed at Bay of Bengal. The state may continue to reel under sweltering summer heat as the wait for monsoon does not seem to end anytime soon.

Duty Officer Meteorological department Ajay Shukla said, “system which was at Bay of Bengal, has now weaken. So it will not push the south-west monsoon toward Madhya Pradesh. Thus there will be further delay by minimum a week.” The temperature will increase in coming days, he added.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degree Celsius, minimum temperature was 26.3 degree Celsius. Khajuraho and Nowgaon recorded 42 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, scattered light to moderate rains was experienced in several parts of the state. The pre-monsoon showers were witnessed in some parts. Pachmarhi recorded 25mm rainfall, while Hoshangabad recorded 22mm rainfall and Chhindwara 8.8mm rainfall in the last 24 hour. Raisen recorded 13.6mm rainfall while Nowgaon recorded 26.8mm and Rewa recorded 34mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Light to moderate rains with some heavy showers are also possible over Southeast Madhya Pradesh.