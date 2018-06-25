Bhopal: Monsoon finally arrives, hits south-west districts

Bhopal: Finally, the wait for monsoon is over as it entered Madhya Pradesh through South-West on Sunday covering Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khargone, Dhar, and Khandwa districts. It is expected to arrive in the state capital within next 48 hours.

Meteorological department Public Relation officer GD Mishra said that Monsoon has finally entered through south-west side of the state. And within 48 hours it will advance toward Bhopal. Many parts of the state experience rain in the last 24 hours, he informed.

Chhindwara recorded 23.4mm rainfall, Mandla 13.0mm, Ujjain 26.2mm, Jabalpur 15mm, Khandwa and Khargone each 29mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Moderate to heavy rains occurred over many places of South Madhya Pradesh. Light rains occurred over North Madhya Pradesh.

A cyclonic circulation has developed over South Gujarat and Konkan region while a trough is extending from Gujarat to Southwest Rajasthan. Thus, moderate to heavy showers are likely to occur in South Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. During the next 24 hours, heavy rain and accompanied with thundershowers are expected over East Madhya Pradesh and other adjoining states. Moderate rains may occur over rest of Madhya Pradesh.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 25.1degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature 33.0 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 22.4 degree Celsius.