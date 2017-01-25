Bhopal: Monetary aid on death of farmers hiked to Rs 4 lakh

BHOPAL: The state government has hiked the monetary assistance given under ‘Mukhyamantri Krishak Jivan Kalyan Yojana’. Under the scheme, Rs 4 lakh will be given in cases where a farmer dies of accident. Earlier, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a camp at Jamboree Maidan on December 4, 2016, had announced to increase the said assistance from Rs 1 lakh to 4 lakh.

State Agriculture Marketing Board has instructed all collectors to extend the benefits of the scheme to the concerned with the date of release of order.

The eligibility conditions under the scheme will remain unchanged. Board’s managing director Rakesh Shrivastava has also directed to widely publicise about the scheme in the districts.