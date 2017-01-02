Bhopal: Modi’s announcements are transformational says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcoming the announcements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of farmers, poor, small traders, pregnant women and senior citizens described them as transformational.

Reacting to the PM’s address to the nation, Chouhan said that the PM has shown a sensitiveness and progressive approach by giving relief to these categories. He further mentioned that the houseless families will be benefited by 4 per cent interest rate exemption on loan up to Rs 9 lakh and 3 per cent interest rate exemption on loan up to Rs 12 lakh for constructing houses under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna. Moreover credit guarantee for small traders, which has been increased from Rs 1 crore to 2 crore will expand micro and small industry sector. Chouhan further mentioned that decision to bear 60 days interest amount on loan taken by the farmers for Kharif and Rabi crops by the Union Government is in the wide interest of the farmers.

Similarly, a financial assistance of Rs 6 thousand to be provided to the pregnant women will boost self confidence in them. Moreover announcement of 8 percent interest rate on bank deposit by senior citizens is progressive. He said that all these announcements will take forward the mission to reconstruct India.