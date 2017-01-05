Bhopal: Mobile app for filing FIRs awaits launch by Chouhan

BHOPAL: A mobile app for filing FIRs online is ready for the past two months but it is not being launched. Reason: the police brass wants the chief minister to dedicate it to the public.

The state police had launched online filing of FIRs under the CCTNS programme. The data is kept in a server located at PHQ.

Due to online process, manipulations in the FIRs and in other documents has ended as the investigation officer has to upload the FIR, case diary and other related documents on a daily basis.

The MP police have around 3.76 lakh fingerprints in its database in digital form. As many as 226 police stations in the state have been equipped with fingerprint scanners and Rs 16.09 crore had been sanctioned for the automated fingerprint identification system plan.

The mobile App has been prepared for use of the public. It is ready since November but could not be launched as the CM could not find time for it. The chief minister will take a review meeting of the police within a day or two and will dedicate the App for public use.