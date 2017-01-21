Bhopal: MLA Parul Sahu is ‘Adarsh Yuva Vidhayak’

BHOPAL: The 7th Indian Students Parliament has awarded “Adarsh Yuva Vidhayak Award” to MLA Parul Sahu for the year 2016.

The Indian Students Parliament was established by the former chief election commissioner, TN Seshan. It is an institution which runs under the government of India’s Ministry of Sports and Youth welfare department. The other associates are UNESCO and Maharashtra technical education ministry.

Mountaineer Parul Sahu has climbed the mountain Kilimanjaro and has completed her MBA degree from University of East London.