Bhopal: MLA Hemant Katare video in Paliwal hospital case surfaces

Bhopal: Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Hemant Katare Katare has been booked by police on Saturday on the basis of a video where he is seen threatening cops that he will not allow admission of any new patient in the Paliwal hospital.

Though any politician would vouch for timely treatment of patients but Katare’s action in the video is reportedly in contradiction to his expected role as a public representative.

In the video Katare and one of his supporters are seen threatening Govindpura police that to maintain law and order they should not allow any new patient in the clinic as according to their claims the clinic is illegal as the owner has not paid him the rent.

The incident dates back to July 5 when the director of Paliwal hospital Dr. JK Paliwal had filed a police complaint that Katare and his henchmen had tried to create ruckus over rent in his hospital premises. Despite insistnce by police that the hospital can be termed legal or illegal only on recommendation of health department, Katare is seen adamant on not letting the doctor run the clinic.