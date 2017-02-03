Bhopal: MLA Cup competition in each constituency

MORENA: Sports and Youth Welfare Department has taken the decision to organise MLA Cup Competition in each constituency for promoting sports in the state. In this connection Volleyball competition will be held from 9 to 11 February in Ambah constituency in both categories for Boys and Girls, and there is no age bar for it. For participation in the contest the participants of concerned constituency can contact with their MLA and with representative of Sports Department Updesh Tomar, Youth Coordinator on number 9926244501.