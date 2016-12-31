Bhopal: MLA creates ruckus the second day

BHOPAL: The confrontation of BMC anti-encroachment squad with MLA Surendra Nath has ended with the settlement that kiosks and eateries which have been shifted from Habibganj Railway station will be allowed to put up on the other side of Railway station.

It was second day when MLA Surendra Nath intervened into matter when BMC administration reached at Habibganj Railway station to remove eateries, vendors, kiosks from road side for construction of service lane of BRTS Corridor.

However, it is game of one upmanship before public between MLA Surendra Nath with Mayor Alok Sharma. Previously, a hotel was dismantled at Shahpura in presence of MLA Nath and now in this case also vendors, kiosks were shifted in presence of Nath. Both the pockets come under purview of Bhopal Central Vidhan Sabha constituency. However, Nath had protested when kiosks, vendors were shifted from Platform no-6 of Bhopal Railway station during Ujjain Simhastha demanding rehabilitation first. Congress MLA Arif Aqueel had supported Nath at that time on ground of rehabilitation.

MLA Surendra Nath said, “I clearly told BMC officials to shift kiosks, vendors and eateries but before it, make arrangement of rehabilitation. For the last two days, I continued to intervene just for justice and right of these poor people. And finally, BMC administration had to rehabilitate them and now they will be provided space to run their business on other side of Railway station (Sanchi Complex side).”