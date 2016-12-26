Bhopal: Missing man found dead, protesters set houses afire

BHOPAL: Prohibitory order has been clamped in Gormi town of Bhind district on Sunday following locals setting vehicles and three houses afire after the body of a missing person was found from Kwari River. The rioters also opened fire on police when the cops tried to control the mob.

Munnalal Samadhia, 60, resident of ward no-13 in Gormi, had gone missing on December 17. He had left his home for a cup of tea at tea stall but he did not return since then. Samadhia’s family members had reported the matter to Gormi police. Even superintendent of police Anil Singh Kushwaha constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to trace him out. But his body was found at Kwari River. The incident irked the local residents who went on rampage demonstrating on roads. Police tried to control them but they started firing on police force which, in counter move, opened fire. Sensing the gravity of the situation district administration imposed the prohibitory order.

Situation is reported to be tense but under control. ASP Amrit Lal Mina said, “Situation is tense but under control. Prohibitory order has been imposed after arson and firing in Gormi. A 60–year-old person had gone missing on December 17 and his body was found on Sunday at riverside. As news spread, people protested and set many houses and vehicles afire.”