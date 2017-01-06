Bhopal: Mishra inaugurates inter-press cricket tourney

BHOPAL: Minister for public relations, water resources and legislative affairs, Dr Narottam Mishra inaugurated the 21st IES Public School inter-press cricket tournament at local Old Campion Ground on Thursday. Minister of state for cooperatives, Vishwas Sarang, mayor Alok Sharma, BJP state vice president Vijesh Lunawat, senior journalist Girijashankar, international cricketer JP Yadav, principal secretary, public relations, SK Mishra and commissioner, public relations, Anupam Rajan were present. Mishra in his address emphasized on the importance of sports in life. He said sports are beneficial for physical and mental fitness. In a match played today, Public Relations team defeated Raj Express team by 44 runs. Public Relations team, batting first, set up a score of 146 runs in 20 overs. In reply, Raj Express team could make 102 runs and lost the match.