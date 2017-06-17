Bhopal: Minor girl commits suicide

Bhopal: A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling fan of her house on Friday at Shahpura here. The police have so far not found any suicide note which could suggest the reason behind her extreme step.

According to the police, Shifa Khan, a resident of a colony near Bawadiakalan mosque in Shahpura locality was a student of Class 9 and was alone in the evening during the incident. Her parents got separated a few years back after which she used to live with her mother and younger brother. On Friday between 4 and 5pm she was alone in the house as her mother who works as a housemaid was out in her work while her brother was playing with his friends outside. After both her family members had gone out, she locked the door from inside and hanged self from the ceiling fan of her house.

At around 5.30 pm, when his brother returned from playing, he saw her hanging by peeping through the window. He soon raised an alarm by informing his neighbours who then informed his mother and the police. The police reached the spot and brought her body down. A matter was registered in the incident under Section 174 of CrPC and investigations were on, the police added.