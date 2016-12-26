Bhopal: Minor boy drowns in Kerwa dam

BHOPAL: A 16-year-old boy, student of class X got drowned in Kerwa dam and two other students were saved from drowning in Ratibad area on Sunday afternoon. Body of deceased student was fished out by divers and was sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered at Ratibad police station.

According to Investigating Officer, Kanchan Rajput, in-charge Ratibad police, deceased was identified as Madhusudan Tiwari, 16 and was a resident of Roop Nagar Colony in Karond area.

Deceased was a student of class X in Maurya Public School. His father had already passed away and he was living with his mother and younger brother.

Madhusudan’s mother is working as a staff in Bhopal Memorial Hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, Madhusudan along with his five friends, all of age group of 16-17 years and students of Maurya Convent School had gone for a picnic.

Madhusudan along with Saurabh Yadav and Umesh Yadav together went to Kerwa dam, where he, along with Saurabh and Umesh, ventured into deep waters.

They all didn’t know swimming.

Police were informed about the incident following which divers reached the spot and a search operation was initiated to trace Madhusudan’s body. It was around 5:45pm that divers managed to fish out the body of deceased student whose face was partially bitten by fishes.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police while body of deceased has been sent to mortuary of Hamidia hospital for post-mortem.