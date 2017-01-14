Bhopal: Ministers, teachers tell stories to school kids

BHOPAL: Minister for school education Kunwar Vijay Shah, during a district-level ‘Kahani Utsav’ at Govt. Kamla Nehru Girls School here on Friday, said that storytelling has always been effective in bringing creative changes in children. Shah urged teachers to make maximum use of storytelling method for the personality development of children.

Shah said teachers would be imparted training to teach through this method. He asked students to set high goals for their bright future. Every target can be achieved by hard work. Shah said those who live for others become great in the society.

Minister Shah also related a story. The moral of the story was to live a life, which is useful to others.

Minister of state for school education, Deepak Joshi said he changed the way he celebrated his birthday at the behest of his teacher and now he does not accept flowers and bouquets. He accepts books and other teaching material, which he later distributes amongst children.

Kahani Utsav programme in the district was held in 824 primary and 373 secondary schools. In the competition held at district level, Sarika Sirsat, teacher of Nutan Subhash School from Bhopal was given first prize, Mahesh Mehra from Jhagaria Khurd was given second prize. In students category, Anuradha Rao and Vaishnavi were given first and second prizes, respectively. Books were given as prizes to the participants. Secretary, school education, Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, director, Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Lokesh Jatav and chief executive officer, district Panchayat, Ashish Bhargava were present.

School education minister also announced to give a cash prize of Rs 21,000 to teacher Sarika Sirsat and Rs 11,000 to teacher Mahesh Mehra.