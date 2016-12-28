Bhopal: Ministers disinclined towards cashless-ness

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have launched campaign for cashless economy across the country but ministers in the state government have no interest in cashless system. In a presentation on cashless system organised at Mantralaya here on Tuesday, only a handful of ministers were present. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had left for Umaria after cabinet meeting, had instructed ministers to attend the presentation on cashless economy. Despite Chouhan’s instructions, most of the ministers did not see the presentation.

Those who were not present included Vijay Shah, Omprakash Dhurvey, Gaurishankar Bisen, Sanjay Pathak and Vishwas Sarang. Umashankar Gupta and Narottam Mishra left the presentation in between. Rajendra Shukla could not come in the presentation as he had to go with the CM. Rampal Singh and Suryaprakash Meena too were absent. As ministers were absent, the presentation would now again be held in January.

Minister for panchayat and rural development, Gopal Bhargava, during presentation by banking officials, inquired as to how people whose thumb impressions do not come on machines, would be able to make payment through Aadhar-enabled payment system (AEPS)?

It was told during presentation that cashless transactions have five easy ways which include unified payment system, through Smart phone, USSD and by using ordinary mobile. E-wallet, AEPS, cards and point of sale (PoS) machines could also be used.

Information about use of USSD in cashless transaction was also given. This ‘App’ has been prepared specifically for rural areas. It does not require Smart phone or internet facility. This App works only on message. A consumer can use it for transaction of Rs 5000 per day. e-wallet could be downloaded on smart phones. A PIN number is prepared, which is held confidential. The money for e-wallet could be loaded through bank account or card. Information about payment system through Aadhar number was also given. Work of seeding of Aadhar number with bank account is underway. For this, a customer will have to get his Aadhar number register in the bank’s micro ATM. There is facility of getting receipt through this process. Details about PoS device were also given in the presentation.