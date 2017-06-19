Bhopal: Minister, BJP chief distribute books to kids

Narsingpur: The district-level programme of School Chalein Hum campaign was organised at the Government Higher Secondary School of Singhpurbada village of the district on Saturday. Among others, state PWD, law and legislative affairs minister and in-charge of the district Rampal Singh and state BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan welcomed the students to the new session by applying tilak on their foreheads and handed over books and copies to them. Sonam Kushwaha, who had obtained 90 per cent marks in Class XII was feted.

Chouhan inaugurated the campaign by ringing the school bell. Among those present on the occasion were MP Rao Uday Pratap Singh, former vice-chairman of Apex Bank Kailash Soni, collector Dr RR Bhonsle and district Panchayat CEO Pratibha Pal. They also welcomed the newly-admitted children.

Addressing the function, Rampal Singh said that education was one of the top priorities of the state government. He said that the government had decided to pay the fees of meritorious students even after they have completed their Class XII examination under the Medhavi Vidharthi Yojana.

Nandkumar Singh Chouhan said that children are the assets of the nation. They should be given such education which makes them good citizens. He said that after parents, teachers are the greatest influence on the students. He said that there is no dearth of talent in rural areas. The need is to identify and polish them.