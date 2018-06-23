Bhopal: MIM to help school dropout, poor youth with job opportunities

Bhopal: Girish Verma, chairman of Maharishi Institute of Management (MIM) Group said, Maharishi Group of Educational Institutions wants to help increase employment opportunities for school dropout and economically backward youth. Chancellor of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavdiyalaya Verma was interacting with media here on Friday.

“Maharishi Group is collaborating with number of institutions of high repute to design and offer short term, full time under graduate and PG programmes which will allow skill development in financial market, health sector and many other fields, where opportunity for employability is very high,” said Verma.

The courses will be made available through Maharishi Institute of Management, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya Madhya Pradesh, Maharishi University of Management and Technology Chhattisgarh and 98 Maharishi Vidya Mandir Schools country wide, informed Verma.

MIM executive vice president VSP Rao said, “ Maharishi Shiksha Sansthan Groups launching skill based, career focused, job ready courses, in MIM’s four locations –Bhopal, Indore, Benglore and Greater Noida from academic year—2018-2019. These course will be offered in collaboration with reputed institutions such as National Stock Exchange Academy, Multi Commodity Exchange, ACADGILD and AIRA Sociocare, which have developed the content after exhaustive discussions with prestigious recruiters and leading corporate houses from all over the Country.”

Col. TPS Kandra, Director Maharishi Centre for Educational Excellence Bhopal informed that at present MCEE, Bhopal offers BA, BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Com(CA), BA BEd, BPEd, PG Diploma in Yogic Science affiliated to Barkatullah University, Bhopal and approved by NCTE/AICTE. MCA is approved by AICTE and affiliated to RGPV Bhopal.